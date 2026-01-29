Finally 24 Hours Above Freezing: A quick warm up in Acadiana before Arctic cold returns

Daniel Phillips

Outside of another frosty start it will be hard to find complaint with Thursday's forecast as we see temperatures return to normal under beautiful sunny skies.

Winds will shift and pick up a little blowing out of the south through the afternoon around 5-10 mph and the daytime high will hit 60.

We'll be chilly again overnight but we're looking at our first period of 24 hours above freezing since the weekend.

Alas, some things are just too good to last.

Acadiana's next front is coming through Friday and temperatures are set to drop sharply going into Saturday morning.

The good news is the front won't bring in any showers this go around but we'll be locked in with clouds through the day Friday which won't start to clear until Saturday morning.

Wind chill values will be down in the low teens to start the weekend and Acadiana will be looking at another deep freeze so you'll need to keep the pipes, pets, and plants taken care of Friday night.

Temperatures will barely crawl above freezing Saturday afternoon with highs right around 36 and another night back down into the low 20s Saturday night.

Once we get above freezing on Monday we'll stay there through at least next week, with temperatures looking seasonally appropriate.

Showers could move through the middle of next week but not expecting any deep freezes behind it.