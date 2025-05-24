Fewer storms Sunday; plenty of storms next week

The risk of scattered storms for Acadiana should be a little lower compared to previous days Sunday into Monday, but higher rain chances and more heavy storms expected for most of the coming week.

High pressure and warmer air aloft should limit the rain chances for Acadiana to closer to 20% Sunday.

Highs Sunday should be closer to the upper 80s while lows start in the steamy mid-70s for Sunday and Monday mornings.

Highs Monday could be a little cooler with more cloud cover in the area and given the risk of some shower and/or thunderstorm activity.

Nonetheless, like Saturday, a few isolated cells could be capable for putting down some locally heavy rainfall...rain chances Saturday wound up pushing the 40% range.

Moving into next week, a front surface trough combined with upper disturbances approaching from the west should allow for scattered storms in the region for our Memorial Day, with most activity expected to manifest north of the area.

Thereafter, disturbances get a little more robust leading to a good chance of mainly daytime showers and thunderstorms.

And per usual, locally heavy rains will be possible.

Today's Euro Model is calling for 3-4" during the upcoming week, but isolated amounts of at least double that will be possible, as we all know one slow-moving storm can do that in an hour or two on any given day around here.

The bottom line: Tuesday through Thursday, perhaps into Friday, we should see fairly high rain chances.

And although not quite overt, localized flooding and perhaps a few brief, "pulse" severe storm may arise...but that's par for the course when storms are active around here in May.

It appears that we may be on the receiving end of a nice little cool front in time for next weekend...which should make for some really nice and comfortable weather...fingers crossed!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

