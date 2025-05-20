Few showers possible with weak front

A few widely scattered showers and/or an isolated thunderstorm will be possible Tuesday evening, overnight and into early Wednesday as a weak front moves through the area.

While we're not expecting a whole lot in the way of rain and storms, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) does have the extreme northwestern sections of Acadiana hatched in for a marginal risk of a severe storm through Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the SPC had issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for northern portions of Louisiana through 9pm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Power Doppler 3

Per models and upper air data, there's more stable (and drier aloft) air across Acadiana, so any storms that get going will be most intense from CenLa northward.

Thus, we can expect a few scattered showers, perhaps and isolated thunderstorm into this evening, overnight ending Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At press time, rain chances were in the 20-30% for most of Acadiana into the overnight through early Wednesday, but risk of rains and storms should be closer to 40-50% for the northern parishes of Acadiana.

Drier and more importantly, less humid air will advance into the region behind the front Wednesday so it should be slightly cooler for our Wednesday afternoono into Wednesday night.

Highs may be closer to the mid-80s Wednesday depending on the amount of lingering cloud cover and closer to the lower 70s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday through Sunday are looking fair to partly cloudy and getting a little hotter into the afternoons with highs pushing closer to the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Overnight lows will creep back up into the uncomfortable mid-70s range into this weekend.

The longer range outlook introduces the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day, with disturbances keeping the chance of scattered storms with us Tuesday and Wednesday.

With any luck, a late spring cool front Tuesday/Wednesday could bring our lows down into the low-mid 60s toward the end of next week...fingers crossed!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

