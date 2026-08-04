Few pop up showers returning to the forecast

Daniel Phillips

The drier air we've had to start the month will be on the way out today as winds shift back from the south and bring that Gulf moisture back into the region.

Heat index values will be increasing through the rest of the week, and while we'll likely stay below advisory criteria we're still looking at feel like temperatures near 105.

Showers look to return this week in the form of isolated afternoon showers with rain chances hovering around 20-30% through the rest of the week.

Daniel Phillips

Despite the increased rain chances this week there's nothing that is set to be majorly impactful or long lived.

The quiet forecast will extend into the tropics which continues to look uneventful even as we enter the prime part of the season.

Some late summer dust will be moving through making for some hazy skies over the next few days.