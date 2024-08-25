Few more showers in the forecast; better rain chances later in week

A few more showers will remain in the forecast for Acadiana to start the new week, with better rain chances expected later in the week.

A weak upper level low south of the Louisiana Coast will continue to move toward Eastern Texas over the next day or two, with the system carving out enough of a weakness in the atmosphere to keep the chance of showers and storms going through much of the week, and more than likely into next weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances initially shouldn't be terribly high, in the 20-30% range Monday into Tuesday, with the best chance of activity likely near the coast and across the coastal parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Later this week and beyond the weakness aloft combined with deeper tropical moisture festering in the region should yield a better chance of scattered, primarily afternoon showers and storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Acadiana area has gotten quite dry over the last four weeks so any rain will be welcomed.

Farther down the road, there are hints that the area may see a weak front push through the region sometime early next week which could give us some relief in the heat and humidity department, but until then, it remains a hot and humid forecast away from any storm activity.

See theKATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile in the tropics, the Central and Eastern Pacific remains quite busy with two hurricanes with another system likely to develop, the Atlantic tropics remain surprisingly quiet as we enter the peak of hurricane season over the next few weeks.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Usually, if the Eastern Pacific is busy, the Western Atlantic is not...for now we're watching just a couple of weak tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin, with a better looking wave expected to come off the African Coast later this week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Any day that we can say "the tropics are quiet" this time of year, it's a good day!

