Few more days of fog before strong cold front: a look at the latest timing

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Santa passed and didn't take the fog back with him to the North Pole. The muggy/warm/foggy evenings and chilly/foggy mornings continue just a little bit longer ahead of the awaited pattern change. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s tonight, and we warm back into the 80s again tomorrow.

A Dense Fog Advisory is currently issued for the following areas:

Inland expires at 8 AM

Marine areas expire at 10 AM

So, when does it end?

Models show the latest timing of the expected cold front is Sunday overnight/Monday early AM hours. It will bring with it the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Winds blow into a front, so after it's passage, we will have a breezy day on Monday as cold air filters into the area. This will result in a few overnight lows near freezing.

We will keep this more seasonable weather for a handful of days, until the weather becomes more mild again.

Here is a look at your full 10 Day Forecast:

——————

A final note:

This may be my last weather shift for the year 2025. I just wanted to take the opportunity to tell you, Acadiana, how grateful I've been to be able to be one of your meteorologists for the 2025 year. You all have been my highlight. Thank you for trusting me, supporting me, and watching/reading/listening to my best guesses at how the future will go. I'm thankful for all of you, you are all the reason I do what I love. Hang on tight, the pattern will change soon.

- fill-in Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange