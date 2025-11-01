Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Few evening showers will give way to a beautiful Sunday

24 HR KATC Eveniing.png
Daniel Phillips
24 HR KATC Eveniing.png
Posted

Another front is moving across Acadiana Saturday evening bringing with it some light showers and clouds which we'll see go into the overnight hours.

It doesn't look like we'll get anything significant and showers will come to an end by late evening with a few lingering bits of rain along the coast.

Clouds will be gone by Sunday morning, and winds will pick up as the cool, dry air sinks back in to the area.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by sunrise and highs will stay in the upper 60s despite plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine will persist into the work week along with cooler weather, a warm up won't really begin until the middle of the week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.