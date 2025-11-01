Few evening showers will give way to a beautiful Sunday

Another front is moving across Acadiana Saturday evening bringing with it some light showers and clouds which we'll see go into the overnight hours.

It doesn't look like we'll get anything significant and showers will come to an end by late evening with a few lingering bits of rain along the coast.

Clouds will be gone by Sunday morning, and winds will pick up as the cool, dry air sinks back in to the area.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by sunrise and highs will stay in the upper 60s despite plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine will persist into the work week along with cooler weather, a warm up won't really begin until the middle of the week.