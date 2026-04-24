Festival Weekend: Warm, quiet weather expected through Festival

Day two of Festival International is in the books and so far the forecast has been holding steady, with more good news on the way this Friday morning.

We've got a warm, muggy day coming up with temperatures pushing into the mid 80s and the heat index flirting with 90 in the afternoon.

Skies will see a mixture of sun and clouds given the amount of moisture in the area, but showers aren't expected to develop outside of a pop up or two.

Friday evening's Festival Forecast is looking good with temperatures slowly cooling off into the low 70s by the end of the evening.

A storm complex may drop down into the area overnight, but models continue to indicate that this won't be able to hold together well and most of the rain will end up north and east of us.

Anything the develops will be gone by Saturday which will be a warm, but pleasant day with highs in the upper 80s and the heat index pushing into the 90s.

Please drink some water out there and where that sunscreen.

Sunday will be a continuation of the forecast which isn't set to change through most of next week.