Festival kicks off with spotty showers in the forecast

Daniel Phillips

Festival International is here!

Festival hasn't fallen in a stretch of wall to wall sunshine, but the forecast does look a little more encouraging than it did a week ago.

While we've got rain chances over the next several days the timing of these showers seem to be missing the peak festival times so let's get into it.

Showers will be present on and off through the day on Wednesday, although this looks like the majority of it will be in west Acadiana.

Once you start getting west of about Crowley those rain chances start to increase, that's not to say we won't have any drift east but the primary points of action seem to be west.

The showers should start to slow down in the evening and by the time bands take the stage this evening rain should be coming to an end.

Daniel Phillips

Showers seem to be more isolated Thursday and Friday, once again any that develop should arrive during the day and not hanging around much into the evening.

Temperatures will start to warm up and we'll be back in the 80s by the end of the week and continuing to warm into the weekend.

Late Friday night models are hinting at some stronger storms arriving from the north as an upper level disturbance dips south, it does look like this will be gone by early Saturday and rain may even be cleared by the start of the 5K.

The rest of Saturday is looking better and Sunday the rain chances take another dip for the end of Festival.

All in all it may not be entirely stress free sunshine for the next five days but by no means does it look like Festival will be a washout so I wouldn't let weather scare you away from downtown.