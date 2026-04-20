Festival Forecast: Spotty showers set to return to Lafayette as Festival week arrives

Daniel Phillips

We may not have many more days like the one we had yesterday and what we'll end up with today and tomorrow.

It will be harder and harder to get temperatures down in the 50s overnight and remain in the 70s during the day, so do your best to get out and enjoy it.

We'll keep plenty of sunshine to start the week and as mentioned highs are going to remain slightly below average out there this afternoon.

We've got another cool night on the way before we start to see that moisture returning to the region.

Daniel Phillips

The area of high pressure that dominated our forecast last week will start to retreat slightly on Tuesday.

That retreat will allow moisture to move back in to the area and spotty showers to develop by the middle of the week.

A few spotty showers can be expected Wednesday through Friday, with the chance for some more sustained rainfall on Saturday.

At issue will be a stalling front that will hang around just north of us later this week and weekend, that will be the focal point for showers on Saturday but we'll be close enough that it could mean some more organized storms.

While it doesn't look like a complete washout for Festival International there certainly seems like there's going to be moments we'll need to find a place to escape from some rain.

Daniel Phillips

Stalling fronts are one of the hardest things to pinpoint in forecasting so there's likely going to be some shifting around in the forecast this week.

As Festival approaches be sure to stick with KATC to get all your forecasting needs and to stay on top of the weather.