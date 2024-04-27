Festival Forecast for Day 4: Clearing skies, blowing winds and warmer temperatures

It's set to be a hot one out there this weekend.

A little cloud cover Saturday morning is set to clear through the day and by the afternoon we'll be looking at plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures this afternoon will sit in the upper 80s and heat index values will be close to 90.

Our biggest issue this weekend will be wind with a strong southerly wind blowing around 15-20 mph, and gusting higher at times.

A similar forecast will shape up for Sunday so the rest of Festival International is looking great.

Monday we'll see a return of rainfall with a stalling front bringing in a series of showers that will last through Tuesday.

Severe weather may be isolated but the strongest storms are expected in north Louisiana.

Still though it will be worth keeping an eye on the radar Monday.