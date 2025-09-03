Feeling a little more summer as humidity inches up

Daniel Phillips

I thought about just copy and pasting yesterday's discussion into today's article because I wasn't convinced anyone would notice.

The forecast also doesn't seem to be changing much, if at all, so it also felt like a way to avoid trying to come up with new ways to describe the same weather.

As you've probably guessed by now I didn't end up copying Tuesday's forecast, but I am still at a loss in how to describe the weather without sounding like a broken record.

We've hit 90 degrees on the dot for three days in a row but today I think we break that streak and hit 91.

Heat index values may be a little higher as there's a touch more humidity in the air, but it likely won't be that noticeably different.

Perhaps we get a few spotty showers but the rain chances look low and anything that pops up will be short lived.

We'll continue to slowly see temperatures increase over the next few days.

The Atlantic remains almost tropics free with the exception of a wave that will likely become Tropical Storm Gabrielle by the end of the week.

This won't pose a threat to the Gulf.