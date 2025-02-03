February Warmth: Warm, muggy weather expected for the first week of February

Daniel Phillips

It may not feel like it outside but we are starting our first full week of February.

We are technically very much still in the middle of winter but don't tell that to the forecast which is more reminiscent of mid spring than late winter.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to even low 80s over the next few days with more moisture moving into the area.

That moisture will lead to some foggy starts the next few mornings so give yourself plenty of time during that morning commute.

Even as the fog burns off some clouds will linger into the afternoon, and we'll repeat this process over the next few days.

The forecast remains pretty stagnant through the week with rain chances not returning to the area until Sunday night at the earliest.