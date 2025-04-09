Favorable, dry spring weather continues through the weekend

Favorable, dry spring weather is expected to continue for Acadiana through the weekend, and likely into much of next week.

Temperatures will continue to warm at night and during the day through Thursday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for lows Thursday morning to be closer to the low-mid 50s and near 60° Friday morning.

Highs Thursday should push into the warmer, lower 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A cool front pass through the area Friday with little fanfare, just a wind shift and a northerly breeze to follow into Friday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The front will also serve to cool our lows back down to the upper 40s to lower 50s for the weekend.

Highs Saturday will cool back into the mid-upper 70s while we should flirt with 80° again by Sunday afternoon.

Next week will bring more sedate weather along with a little more humidity at times.

For now, no significant weather-makers are in the KATC 10 Day Forecast, although we could see an isolated shower (in the 10% range) on any given day from mid-week into the following weekend.

