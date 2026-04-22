Fast-moving Florida, Georgia wildfires prompt evacuations, travel chaos

Dry conditions have fueled a fast-moving wildfire in northeast Florida, forcing some residents to evacuate their homes. The blaze has disrupted highway travel and led Amtrak to cancel or reroute several trains.

Flames also broke out in the Everglades, where a grass fire has burned thousands of acres.

The fires come as Florida and Georgia face ongoing drought conditions that officials say are not expected to end soon. Areas west of Jacksonville are under an "exceptional drought."

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The National Weather Service recommended that residents close their doors and windows, use fresh air conditioning filters, and not add to indoor pollution by lighting candles or smoking.

Additionally, officials say that air quality could reach unhealthy levels in the area. They suggest remaining inside and avoiding strenuous activity outside, especially if sensitive to poor air quality.

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