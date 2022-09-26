Fall Like Weather Returning

After near record warmth this weekend, temperatures are expected to cool to more normal values for the next several days. A cold front will push though the area during the early part of the day Monday, with fresh breezes sliding in behind the front.

Dew points behind the front will drop, which will lower our humidity levels into the 30% range. Temperatures are expected to stay quite warm and hover around 90 on Monday, but drier air is able to heat and cool easier, therefore overnight temperatures are expected to drop to near 60.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

As high pressure builds, pleasant weather is expected through the week, into the weekend. Lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the low to mid 80s, and overnight temperatures in the 50s.

KATC Hurricane Ian 4am Monday Advisory

Fortunately, this cold front will also affect Hurricane Ian. Ian becoming a hurricane early Monday morning, gusty winds are already reaching the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba will get in on the action later today.

KATC Hurricane Ian 4am Monday Advisory

On Tuesday, Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane. Later in the week, Ian will be experiencing some shear on the western side, so some weakening is possible before a landfall in Florida. As of now, only some choppy seas, and stronger breezes are expected here in Louisiana and our offshore waters.