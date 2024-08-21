Fake fall arrives for a limited time only

Daniel Phillips

Cue the trumpets, dust off the gumbo pots, prepare the pumpkin spice for we have arrived at fake fall!

It says a lot about Louisiana's summer that the mere thought of a morning in the low 70s can get everyone excited.

Keep in mind that this excitement arrives on a day where the temperatures will still be in the upper 90s, "but it's a dry heat" we all yell in perfect unison.

So while we'll still be baking by lunch time it will be nice to spend more than five minutes outside in the morning without feeling drenched.

The dewpoints have fallen down into the mid 60s Wednesday morning which is making for a really nice change of pace compared to the last few weeks, and they should stay fairly low for the next few days.

Sunshine will remain out in full force with little, if any, cloud cover expected through the rest of the work week.

Lows will trend up again by the weekend as moisture starts to trickle back into the area, and spotty showers may return by next week.

We could use a little rain so won't complain about that but it will be a tough pill to swallow seeing the humidity creep back up again.

Tropics looks to remain quiet as we close out August and head into September.