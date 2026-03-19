‘Extremely rare’ heat wave shatters records across Southwest US

The calendar may say it’s still winter, but an extreme heat wave is gripping the western United States, with areas experiencing record warmth more typical of summer.

The high temperature in Phoenix on Thursday is expected to reach 105 degrees, breaking the city’s March 19 record of 96. Temperatures there are forecast to stay above 100 through at least next Tuesday.

Las Vegas is expected to hit 98 Thursday, 8 degrees warmer than the city’s previous record for the date. Inland parts of Los Angeles are expected to reach the upper 90s, also shattering daily records.

Nearly 20 million people in the Southwest are under excessive heat warnings, and another 20 million face heat advisories.

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The National Weather Service says heat waves this early in the year are “extremely rare.”

“The early, prolonged nature of this heat — with limited seasonal acclimation — will increase the risk of heat impacts, especially among sensitive populations or those without effective cooling,” the Weather Prediction Center said. “Heat-related advisories and warnings have been posted across the Desert Southwest and along central and southern California.”

The sudden shift from winter has raised concerns that mountain snowpacks could melt quickly, leading to flooding.

Elsewhere, the Rockies and Central Plains are expecting temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal, with highs in the 80s reaching as far north as Montana and South Dakota.

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After a chilly start to the week, the Midwest is warming up, with highs reaching the 60s in Indianapolis and the 70s in St. Louis.

Temperatures in the Northeast should stay closer to average, with New York City expecting weekend highs near 60.