Extreme Heat Warning up in Louisiana as heat index approaches 113

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana will finally tip the scales into "Extreme Heat Warning" territory today, that's to say our heat index should hit 113 this afternoon.

While the wording is an escalation, and technically it'll feel a little hotter, we've been sitting around these temperatures all week.

So, as we've done all week, drink plenty of water and take as many breaks as needed if you have to spend time outside.

Daniel Phillips

The good news is that we may bet a few more showers popping up in the afternoon, which we could really use.

Clusters of storms to our east and north may end up producing some outflow boundaries that, given our very hot, very muggy atmosphere, could produce some quick moving showers and storms.

Severe storms don't seem likely but given how much built up energy we have storms could produce down bursts of heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

An almost identical forecast will play out again on Saturday but some drier air will squash rain chances by Sunday and temperatures may take another small jump.

Daniel Phillips

Moisture will move back into the region at the start of the week which may mean spotty showers become a little more common.

Temperatures will start their slow descent to normal (don't get too excited normal is still hot) and we'll be back to hot, humid, scattered showers to close out the month.