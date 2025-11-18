Exceptionally warm weather continues through the week

Daniel Phillips

It'll be another commute through soup Tuesday morning, with fog laying in thick once again across Acadiana.

While it appears to be a little patchier than it was Monday there's still plenty of areas with visibility below a mile so extra caution on the roads will be necessary.

Fog should start to burn off by mid morning and we'll be well on our way to another warm afternoon.

The string of 80 degree days will continue with highs sitting around 81 with a light breeze coming in from the south.

Lows return to the 60s overnight as will the fog and we'll find ourselves in a repetitive pattern until Friday.

Instead of fog we'll get a scattering of showers moving through Friday morning but nothing that looks overly problematic, no flooding or severe weather expected.

Moisture and warmth linger through the weekend and into next week when we'll once again hope for a front to move through and cool us down just before the holiday.