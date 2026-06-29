Dusty start to the work week but showers return by Wednesday

Daniel Phillips

The heat is on to start the week.

A dominating ridge of high pressure is pushing the highs into the mid 90s with the heat index moving between 105 and 107 in the afternoon.

Some Saharan dust is moving through today which means skies will be hazy to start the week, but we should at least get a vibrant sunset.

Daniel Phillips

The ridge will start to break down on Tuesday and by Wednesday we'll start seeing the return of showers and storms.

An upper level disturbance moving through Wednesday afternoon will spark some storms across the area, but they'll become more pop up by the end of the week.

The holiday weekend looks fairly quiet with a few pop up showers and storms but mostly hot, humid, and quiet weather.