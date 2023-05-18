Dry Weather to Finish the Week

It was two completely different weather scenarios across Acadiana on Wednesday. Northern sections saw plenty of sunshine, and very little rain. While the coastal parishes endured heavy downpours, lots of clouds, and even a few areas of hail being reported. Acadiana was bisected by a front, that has finally pushed its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

KATC Radar estimated rainfall for Wednesday shows most of the rain fell south of I-10

This morning, dew points are lower, and the air is less humid. Skies will be sunny to start the day, with a few clouds during the afternoon. Most of Acadiana will stretch toward the 90 degree mark, but because the humidity will be somewhat lower, it should be more comfortable. This weak ridge will stay in place into Friday, so expect generally clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Friday's highs will reach the lower 90s.

KATC Weather Headlines for Thursday

As we head into the weekend, another front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into Saturday. It will also be more humid with highs in the low 90s. This should set the heat index around 95 before any thunderstorms roll in. The front will slow to a crawl as it reaches the Gulf of Mexico, so we'll gradually feel humidity levels dropping Sunday, but more relief will come early next week. Highs over the weekend should be near 90 with lows in the 70s.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Next week looks to start sunny, and pleasant. Highs Monday and Tuesday will hold in the mid 80s with night time lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances will return by the mid week.

KATC Atlantin Basin Satellite Imagery

Everything is in check over the Atlantic Basin, as it should be this time of the year. Just a reminder, Hurricane Season starts two weeks from today.