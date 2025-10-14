Dry weather continues through the week

Daniel Phillips

Quiet, sunny weather rolls along for another week here in Acadiana.

It'll be a little warmer in the afternoons over the next few days but highs are largely still expected to remain in the 80s.

Evening will remain pleasant and lows will consistently be down in the low to mid 60s the next several nights.

While little will be going on for a majority of the work week, we may be seeing our next chance for rain on the horizon.

We've got to look all the way to Sunday, so a lot probably will change, but that's the next chance we'll have of moisture drifting into the area.

A weak front could boost those rain chances a little, and another potential stronger front following on it's footsteps.

Both of those potential fronts are a little too far out in the future to give much certainty.

Between now and then though there's very little in the forecast to even talk about.