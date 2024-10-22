Dry weather continues as drought slowly expands

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana's quiet stretch of weather continues through the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Mornings and evening will remain cool with pleasant afternoon temperatures as highs and lows consistently sit in the mid 80s to upper 50s.

Humidity remains low with dry air firmly in place across the area.

Daniel Phillips

As we go another week without rain there's signs that drought is creeping back into Acadiana, particularly the southwest corner of the state.

Areas of moderate drought have returned and with another dry week those conditions will likely worsen.

There are some hints that we may be getting a little rain late next week but nothing that stands out as certain currently so it'll be something to monitor.

In the mean time enjoy some of the drier air and cooler temperatures.