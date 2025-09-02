Dry, warm start to September

Daniel Phillips

The start of September marks the meteorological end of summer and start of fall, but those are just semantics.

That summer weather isn't going anywhere any time fast and we'll still see temperatures consistently getting into the low 90s over the next week.

While there are some subtle signs that change is slowly arriving, that elusive first front still hasn't show itself and until that happens it'll be hard to say that it truly feels like fall.

There is some good news in the sense that it should be dry across Acadiana, not just in the sense of rain but the humidity feels a little more manageable despite the warmer temperatures.

Don't expect any change in this pattern for the rest of the week, this is going to be the forecast moving all the way in to weekend.

A slight uptick in moisture over the weekend could bring a return of isolated showers, but our next best shot for some rain doesn't seem to be until next week.

The wave coming off the African coast continues to show signs of further development and could become our next named storm by the end of the week.

This should stay out in the Atlantic, however, and no a threat to the U.S.