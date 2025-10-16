Dry to end the week but rain chances inch upward over the weekend

Daniel Phillips

Quiet weather looks to continue through the remainder of the week with abundant sunshine and temperatures running a little above average.

Highs will push close to 90 the next couple of afternoons and even the lows will inch up as we head into the weekend.

Winds have started to turn a little bit and will be more southerly by Friday which will reintroduce some moisture to the area.

A few more clouds will be likely by the end of the week and a few spotty showers will even be possible by Saturday afternoon.

The moisture is arriving ahead of our next front which looks like it will swing through Saturday evening into Sunday morning, that window is when our rain chances will be the highest.

Widely scattered showers Sunday morning should bring some folks some much needed rain, especially in north Acadiana and will allow temperatures to cool going into next week.

Lows Monday morning could even dip down into the 50s for almost all of Acadiana.

A few follow up fronts through next week will keep the dry, cool air in place although none of them are expected to bring much if any rain.