Dry, Sunny: Rinse, Repeat

Daniel Phillips

We are coasting in the weather lab.

Acadiana's current stretch of quiet weather continues with little change through at least the next week.

Temperatures will trend up slightly by the weekend, returning to the upper 80s and low 60s, but that seems to be the only thing that will change.

A few areas of patchy fog will be possible Wednesday and Thursday morning, although nothing that will have a major impact on anyone's commute.

After some late season bluster the tropics have calmed down considerably and while still possible we're getting into the tail end of the hurricane season.

A little more moisture may get into the area next week but it's tough to tell how much rainfall, if any, this would produce.

So until something changes we'll keep coasting and keep enjoying this weather.