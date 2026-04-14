Dry, gusty weather persists this afternoon

Daniel Phillips

It's another quiet day in Acadiana as we get to the middle of April, and still haven't even had a quarter inch worth of rain all month.

Those hoping for some showers will have to keep waiting I'm afraid as it's set to be another dry day.

Temperatures are going to push back into the mid 80s, putting us on a similar pace to Monday.

Winds will be pushing about 15 mph coming out of the south with some stronger gusts expected in the later parts of the day.

Daniel Phillips

This is more or less what you can expect through the rest of the work week with no change arriving until the weekend.

A front is going to try and get down into the area Saturday night/Sunday morning but looks like it's going to stall just north of our area.

It'll be close enough to allow a few spotty showers to develop and some cooler air to get in but folks looking for some good soakers will be left disappointed.

A quick drop in temperatures will take us into Festival International week but we should be warming up again by the time Fesitval starts.