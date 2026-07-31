Dry finish to what's been a dry week

Daniel Phillips

We've really struggled to get any kind of showers going this week, and it looks like that's going to be the case again this weekend.

The hope was that we'd get a few storms to move through this weekend, but models seem to have backed all the way off despite the ridge retreating west.

Even as a "front" moves through over the weekend storms will struggle to materialize until they hit the coastal zone, leaving most of Acadiana hot and dry.

Daniel Phillips

At least a slightly drier atmosphere means the heat index will be a little more manageable, it's still plenty hot but we've at least had the Heat Advisory dropped.

Once again look for the heat index to hover between 100 and 105 through the afternoon.

Quiet weather is going to persist through next work week with a slight cooling, although don't expect much temperatures will still be in the low 90s.