Dry, chilly weather moves in to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

South Louisiana will be a under a rare (for us) Red Flag Warning on Thursday as winds have whipped up out of the north and humidity as dropped sharply.

It's been a fairly dry year so far in Acadiana with rain totals running a few inches below normal, but that as been especially true for the month of March.

The dry conditions coupled with the windy weather has raised the fire danger so be very careful with anything that could cause a spark.

If you had hoped to burn off dead plant trimmings as you clean up the yard please reconsider until the winds die down a little.

The change in conditions can be attributed to a front that moved through on Wednesday ushering in a quick burst of colder weather across Acadiana.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the day with plenty of sunshine and strong, gusty winds.

The winds will eventually start to relax overnight and temperatures will drop even further by Friday morning.

A light frost is possible in north Acadiana so if you've got recently planted, tender vegetation you may want to get it covered up for a night.

The further south you get the lower the chance is for frost but temperatures will still drop down into the 30s.

We'll gradually warm up as we head toward the weekend and we should be back to normal temperatures by Saturday, with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will return to the area on Sunday with a few spotty showers possible to end the weekend, and heavier rain moving in on Monday.