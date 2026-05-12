Dry and getting warmer

Acadiana is in for a period of dry conditions and warmer temperatures this week, with rain chances not returning until at least Sunday.

In the near term, look for fair skies and slightly cooler and less humid conditions overnight through Wednesday morning, with lows in the low-mid 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wall to wall sunshine and warmer temperatures are anticipated Wednesday with highs pushing the mid-80s, and a slight breeze from the north keeping the humidity comfortable.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the week with highs pushing the mid-upper 80s...it appears that Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a few spots in northern Acadiana possibly pushing 90° that afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for partly cloudy and warm conditions to continue Friday into this weekend, with a slight chance (20-30%) of a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm returning for Sunday afternoon.

It gets more humid and more unsettled into next week with the chances of scattered, mainly daytime showers and thunderstorms edging into the 40-50% range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As of today, the models keep highest rain chances and a better opportunity for soakings to our west into Southeastern Texas...as always, this part of the forecast can and will probably change, either way, so stay tuned.

Meanwhile, see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.