Dry air is on the horizon but more tropical showers today

Daniel Phillips

Rain chances persist across Acadiana with little change in the overall pattern.

Tropical moisture continues to sit across south Louisiana as PTC One sits in the Bay of Campeche.

Showers will be a little more broken up Wednesday and there's a little more sunshine possible through the day.

That being said keep the umbrella handy and be prepared to encounter the occasional downpour.

Daniel Phillips

Winds will be breezier Wednesday blowing out of the east around 15-20 mph, and should feel quite tropical out there in the afternoon.

It looks like we've got one more day of this with little change on Thursday but there is some drier air on the way for Friday and Saturday.

Drier, of course, is a relative term and there's still the chance we see some daytime showers popping up in the afternoon but it shouldn't feel as sticky out.

A break from tropical moisture is short lived because following behind PTC One (or Alberto if you're reading this in the afternoon) is an almost identical looking system.

Tropical moisture surges back in on Sunday and widely scattered showers get going again as we see another system try and develop in the Bay of Campeche.

Just like the one we've had this week this will be more of a south Texas/Mexico issue but the impacts we see will mirror this past week.