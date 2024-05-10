Dry air finally returns after a very swampy week

Daniel Phillips

A front will push through Acadiana on Friday and we'll finally get some relief from the tropical air mass that has been parked over us for the last several days.

There's going to be a little haze out there in the morning along with some left over clouds, however, a shift in the winds to the north will finally start to bring in more pleasant conditions.

The afternoon high is going to stay well above average and we'll see the thermometer peak up to around 89 degrees by the end of the day.

As dry air moves in we shouldn't see the heat index as impressive as Thursday, and the nights will be a little cooler getting down into the mid 60s.

Showers will return to the forecast again on Sunday afternoon which could interrupt some Mother's Day plans.

The rain will be scattered in the afternoon but will eventually be more widespread overnight and continuing on Monday.

Expect an unsettled week next week, with heavy downpours likely Monday and scattered showers and storms through the rest of the week.

It's too early to speak about specific threats but it's looking like there may be a slight flash flood threat to start next week.

So make sure you're monitoring the forecast over the coming days.