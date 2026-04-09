Drought worsens as Acadiana stays dry

Daniel Phillips

Warm, dry weather continues across Acadiana as we get ready to enter the middle part of the month.

Showers remain stubbornly elusive and drought is expected to worsen over the next few weeks.

High pressure remains set up to our east and we've been falling under the influence of it for a few weeks now, a pattern that is set to continue through the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

Moisture has been moving into the area on a steady winds from the south east, which may lead to a few isolated coastal showers the next few afternoons.

Those showers won't provide much in the way of accumulation and nothing close to be drought busting.

So far for the year Acadiana is about a foot below average on rain, and with little on the way drought is expected to worsen over the next 10 plus days.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures will be back in the 80s running a little warmer than average and as moisture piles up lows are expected to creep up into the upper 60s next week.

As the lows go up it will start feeling noticeably more humid outside and it seems like we may be heading toward an early summer.

