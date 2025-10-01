Drought creeping in to Acadiana as dry conditions continue

Daniel Phillips

The calendar has turned over to October but stubborn daytime heat continues uninterrupted.

Acadiana has been consistently in the low 90s the last few days with temperatures sitting about five degrees or so above average.

Mornings have been a little more pleasant and are more on par with what one would expect from October with morning lows in the upper 60s.

We still have plenty of dry air so the heat index hasn't been much of a factor, but many of us would prefer some sign that we may get some cooler afternoons.

Despite the showers we got at the end of last week we haven't been able to fight off the creeping specter of drought.

Most of Acadiana qualifies for "abnormally dry" conditions with moderate drought creeping into some areas of St. Landry and St. Martin Parish.

We have a few spotty showers in the forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of next week, but nothing substantial enough to really have much of a difference.

In fact, the U.S.G.S the government body that monitors for drought warned of "rapid on set of drought" this week in their weekly bulletin.