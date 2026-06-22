Drier weather takes shape in Acadiana as heat builds

Daniel Phillips

We're still dealing the fall out from last week/weekend's rainfall with ongoing major flooding in the northern part of St. Landry Parish.

There's major flooding being reported along both Bayou Cocodrie and Bayou Rouge near Palmetto.

While the river stage along Bayou Cocodrie does seem to be leveling off, water along Bayou Rouge continues to rise.

Residents who live along and remain near Bayou Rouge need to pay very close attention to the water levels as all of last week's rainfall works downstream.

NOAA

NOAA

We're monitoring the river stages downstream, mostly Bayou Courtable near Port Barre which is approaching moderate flood stage which could inundate some roads and structures.

Bayou Teche near Port Barre will also see water levels rise and will approach minor flood stage in the coming days.

The good news is that this is going to be the start of a dry period of weather here in Acadiana with minimal rain chances through the rest of this week.

This time of year that typically means heat and we'll see the highs build through the next several days and heat index values will regularly sit in the triple digits.

Daniel Phillips

As the week goes on and high pressure builds we may see some Heat Advisories get posted, but for now it looks like we'll be falling just short.

Given the weather last week it will be a welcomed break to get a period with no rain, even if it means dealing with some summer heat.