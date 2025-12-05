Dreary weather set to continue into the weekend

Daniel Phillips

It's looking pretty dreary out there this weekend.

The front that pushed through Thursday has stalled just offshore allowing the cold air to move in but keeping the clouds and showers in place.

Sunshine will come at a premium over the next two days and some light over running showers will be likely until Sunday.

Rain isn't expected to be as continues or as heavy as yesterday but I would expect light, drizzly showers on and off for the next few days.

Temperatures are going to stay in the 40s Friday with a gusty wind from the north, but should push into the 50s on Saturday.

After a quick jump into the 70s on Sunday we'll see chilly weather return to start the week although this time around it will be sunny.