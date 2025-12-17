Dreary day on the way before warm temperatures arrive tomorrow

Daniel Phillips

A handful of showers will be moving through the area through the first part of the day Wednesday.

Nothing that will be terribly impactful but it will set up what will ultimately be a pretty dreary day across Acadiana.

Clouds are expected to linger through most of the day but temperatures seem like they'll sit in the upper 60s as we continue to warm up after this week's freeze.

That warm up will continue into Thursday with temperatures pushing into the upper 70's with decent amounts of sunshine before another front moves through for the end of the week.

A sharp, but short lived, drop in temperatures arrives on Friday and we'll quickly return to 70s by the weekend.

Travelers who will be getting out of town for the holiday shouldn't have many travel issues next week, and certainly not if you're staying along the Gulf Coast.