Dr. Klotzbach predicts near normal hurricane season

We're getting our first seasonal forecasts in for the upcoming tropical season as Dr. Klotzbach announces his predicted total number of storms.

This year he's calling for an average to slightly below average season: 13 storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major storms.

There's growing belief in a major El Nino developing in the Pacific Ocean which historically means that storms in the Atlantic are somewhat subdued to an increase in tropical shear.

That does not mean, however, that no storms are possible or that we won't get any activity.

Hurricane Betsy in 1965 was famously an El Nino storm.

As always it's best to prepare every year as if it's the same as it only takes one storm to make it a busy season.

We at KATC take our responsibility to the community very seriously during hurricane season so as we approach June know that you'll be able to count on us before, during, and after the storm.