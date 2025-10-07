Despite some lingering moisture the forecast remains quiet

Daniel Phillips

Tuesday is shaping up to be another warm, muggy day with some of the moisture lingering from the upper level low this weekend.

Some of that moisture is leading to some patchy fog for Tuesday's commute, so be mindful that visibility may drop on the way to work.

The combination of heat and moisture could lead to a few spotty showers in the afternoon but they'll be few and far between.

Truthfully, we could use a little rain but it doesn't seem like anything substantial is in the cards.

Drier air will move into the area on Thursday and will help freshen everyone up before we get to the weekend.

While highs today and tomorrow will be in the low 90s the dry air will help keep daytime highs in the 80s and morning lows down in the 60s.

This is going to start a very dry period through the middle of October with no real rain chances and consistently cool mornings for the foreseeable future.