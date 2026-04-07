Despite more moisture rain remains scarce

Daniel Phillips

The forecast remains incredibly quiet across Acadiana despite an increase in moisture.

Temperatures are going to push back into the 80s starting Wednesday afternoon and they'll remain in the 80s through the extended forecast.

We're set for one more chilly night on Tuesday with lows dropping down into the 50s with clear, calm conditions.

Outside of a few isolated showers popping up later this week we'll stay incredibly dry through the rest of the week and the weekend.

There was a hope that there would be a more active pattern emerging for next week but it looks like things are getting quiet and we may not see any beneficial rain through at least the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime drought continues to worsen in Acadiana and with little to no rain this week we can expect that to continue into at least the middle of Apri.