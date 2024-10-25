Despite a sunny weekend moisture starts to return to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Friday is off to another foggy start and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the area until 10:00 a.m.

Give yourself some extra time to get to your destination as visibility could easily drop below a mile.

The fog should burn off pretty easily and once it does we'll be left with clear skies through the remainder of the day.

While temperatures have been pleasant they're still running a bit above average and that will continue through the weekend.

Moisture is creeping back into the area as well which means our lows will start to trend up a little into the low 60s.

As the moisture builds a little we could see some spotty showers returning to Acadiana late next work week, with some rain possible Halloween.

It doesn't look organized enough to cancel any trick or treating plans for now and truthfully we could use a little rain.