Dense Fog Tuesday morning gives way to sunny afternoon

Daniel Phillips

The moisture left behind from Monday's rain has turned into a thick layer of fog early Tuesday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 10:00 a.m. and commuters will want to make sure they're extra diligent on the road.

Visibility will drop down to below a quarter of a mile at times so give yourself a little extra time to get to work in the morning.

Once the fog break, however, we should see a decent amount of sunshine through the rest of the day.

Temperatures are expected to get into the mid 80s, and with a lack of a decent breeze it may feel a little muggy outside.

Lows will be down in the upper 60s Tuesday night, but the rest of the week will see them stick in the 70s.

The majority of the week will stay fairly quiet with a slow build up of clouds coming up over the next few days.

This is going to pave the way for some showers and storms that are likely to move through during the day on Friday.

Still working on the timing of Friday's rain but currently it seems like it'll be during the heart of the day.

This should be welcomed news to folks wanting to go out to the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival which kicks off Friday evening.

Even more welcomed news is the rest of the weekend looks fairly quiet.