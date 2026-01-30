Deep freeze conditions return to Acadiana through the weekend

Daniel Phillips

The deep freeze returns to Acadiana behind a front that will be moving through the area Friday.

We'll see plenty of clouds lingering around through the day and winds will start to pick up out of the north by the afternoon.

Highs on Friday will top out in the low 50s with a wind chill sitting in the 40s through the day under mostly cloudy skies.

Pipes, plants, and pets will all need to be taken care of overnight (and the next several nights) as we'll see temperatures drop well below freezing.

Lows will be in the 20s across the board Friday night with a wind chill that could get as low as 12 by early Saturday morning.

Clouds will break on Saturday but there won't be much help in warming up as highs will barely get above freezing.

As the winds continue to whip around we'll see the wind chill sit in the 20s through the day.

Temperatures will dip below freezing Saturday and Sunday night as well but once we get above freezing on Monday we'll be there for a little while.

Even with the passing front we'll stay mostly dry with rain not returning to the forecast until Friday.