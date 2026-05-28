Death, Taxes, and Scattered Showers Moving Across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

The showers have already started to pop up across Acadiana as we are now tied for 8th in all time wettest Mays (depending on how the next few days go it wouldn't be surprising to get top 5).

Despite the early start the rain should be a little more sporadic through the day compared to yesterday, and showers are expected to be as long lasting.

We should get a little more sunshine in between showers today and while highs will stay in the low 80s given the amount of moisture in the atmosphere it will feel much hotter.

Daniel Phillips

Friday is going to play out similarly with spotty showers continuing for seemingly the millionth day in a row.

While no day looks like a particular flood threat we could see some isolated storms producing heavy downpours which could lead to some localized flooding on low lying roads.

Rumbles of thunder will make their way across the area but severe weather isn't expected.

There's a slightly drier forecast for Saturday but that is going to be short lived as rain chances get bolstered once again on Sunday through next week.