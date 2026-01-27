Days get a little warmer but cold nights persist

Daniel Phillips

The cold is expected to continue across Acadiana for another night or two.

It was a bitterly cold start to Tuesday and even though it will be warmer than Monday you're still looking at highs in the 40s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine through the day and winds will be much calmer compared to the last few days.

We've got another night with temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s tonight and then again just below freezing Wednesday night.

Then after a brief night above freezing (still mid 30s) we'll get even colder air sinking in for the weekend.

This next round of cold won't be accompanied with any precipitation or nasty weather but we'll get lows down in the low 20s and wind chills back in the teens starting Friday night.