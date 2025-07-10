Copy and Paste: Summer weather rolls along in Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Just wanted to start off Thursday's discussion to thank those of you who fire up these forecast discussions in the middle of July when we all know full well what the forecast will be.

It takes true dedication to come click on an article written by a meteorologist whose boredom with the forecast turns into ramblings concocted while staring at a computer at 3:30 in the morning.

Shout out to y'all.

As a reward for this dedication my I humbly present another forecast that is simply a copy and paste from the day before (full disclosure I've literally copy and pasted my discussions before several times in my career, please do not tell my boss).

A quick note (just one more then I'll get on with it) this has been a pretty mild summer so far, June was pretty wet but it helped stave off blazing temperatures and July so far hasn't been all that bad.

Sure it's hot, and it will be hot again today, but it seems like we've hit highs slightly below average more than we have in recent summers.

That'll be the case again Thursday with the high expected to sit in the upper 80s with the heat index somewhere in the mid to upper 90s.

Now we don't get those kinds of temperatures with out a wide scattering of showers, which is exactly what we'll be seeing this afternoon.

We've got some dust in the area so expect skies to be hazy out there on Thursday and gradually improve through the weekend.

Rain chances may start to dip a little over the weekend, and we'll be a bit drier through a majority of next week.

This of course does mean we'll get a hotter week with temperatures pushing closer to their normal July levels.

If you're heading east this weekend the weather shouldn't be much different, and you'll get plenty of beach time.

Showers will be possible every afternoon but that's a fact of life along the Gulf Coast, and it will be a far cry from a wash out.