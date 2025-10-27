Coolest temperatures of the season expected this week

Daniel Phillips

After a series of storms this weekend it will be nice to get a quiet start to the work week, and that's exactly what it's looking like for Monday.

A cool morning will give way to a warm afternoon with highs hovering around 80 with plenty of sunshine.

We'll be dropping down into the upper 50s overnight with another warm day on Tuesday before our next front pushes through the area.

A thin line of showers and storms are expected to move through Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before clearing out.

This will usher in the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season with highs in the 60s and lows down in the 40s.

We'll get plenty of sunshine through the week and the cooler temperatures look to stick around through Halloween and into the weekend.