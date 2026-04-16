Cooler weather and showers arrive over the weekend

Daniel Phillips

If nothing else the weather this week has been consistent.

Temperatures haven't varied much, skies have looked pretty much the same, and that doesn't seem to be changing again today.

We won't see any substantial change today or tomorrow compared to what we've already seen throughout the week.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will really start to build on Saturday which will signal that there's some change on the way.

That change will arrive in the form a front that's expected to pass through the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A decent line of showers will start to drop down into the area with northern parts of Acadiana possibly seeing a few inches of rain.

That front will be dissipating as it moves through Acadiana, however, so shower may not be as numerous down along the coast.

Daniel Phillips

This will be a far cry from the amount of rain we'll need to help with our ongoing drought, but it will at least be a nice drink for the garden.

Temperatures will cool behind the front, dropping down into the 50s by Sunday morning and highs staying in the low to mid 70s.

We'll keep the cooler temperatures going into the work week but will be back to normal by the kick off of Festival International.

Speaking of Festival the forecast is looking a little improved although some showers will still be hanging around, they currently seem to be concentrating on Saturday.

As I mentioned earlier this week, however, we've seen this kind of modeling a few times this month so stay on top of the forecast and don't cancel any plans just yet.