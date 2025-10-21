Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler temperatures, lower humidity...potentially wet/stormy weekend

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
Rob Perillo/KATC
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
ICAST Lows Tomorrow Night.png
e2.png
Euro Precip Potential Louisiana.png
Posted

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity is in the forecast for Acadiana to round out the week before a weather-maker brings a good chance of rain and storms to the area this weekend.

In the near term and following a front that is pushing through the Acadiana area overnight, look for temperatures to drop into the 50s by morning accompanied by a nice north breeze with coolest readings across the northern Acadiana parishes.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

More sunshine and low humidity with highs on the lower 80s are expected Wednesday

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

It should be even a little cooler tomorrow night with refreshing lows ranging from the mid-upper 40s north to lower 50s farther south.

ICAST Lows Tomorrow Night.png

The weather looks quiet, comfortable and dry through the end of the week before a rather robust disturbance arrives this weekend.

e2.png

This system looks to bring high rain and storm chances to the area with perhaps even a lower end severe weather risk.

Based on Tuesday's model guidance, it appears Acadiana's best chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives late Saturday afternoon/evening through the overnight hours ending Sunday morning.

While early in the game, there looks to be enough upper support for the threat of a few severe storms...more on this in the days ahead.

Euro Precip Potential Louisiana.png

Rain totals look promising this weekend with a slower moving system as guidance is going for at least 1-2", but isolated 2-4" may be possible...still far enough away for a relatively low confidence forecast...but the rain could help ease the ongoing drought by a little bit.

Farther down the road, expect another front by next Tuesday and perhaps the first legitimate fall front for Acadiana may arrive later next week putting a spooky chill in the air, just in time for Halloween!

e5.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Melissa looks to remain a potential menace to Jamaica, Hispaniola and perhaps portions of Cuba over the next week or more.

m1.png

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Southwestern peninsula of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Hurricane Tracker 1 2025.png

See the latest from the National Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.