Cooler temperatures, lower humidity...potentially wet/stormy weekend

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity is in the forecast for Acadiana to round out the week before a weather-maker brings a good chance of rain and storms to the area this weekend.

In the near term and following a front that is pushing through the Acadiana area overnight, look for temperatures to drop into the 50s by morning accompanied by a nice north breeze with coolest readings across the northern Acadiana parishes.

More sunshine and low humidity with highs on the lower 80s are expected Wednesday

It should be even a little cooler tomorrow night with refreshing lows ranging from the mid-upper 40s north to lower 50s farther south.

The weather looks quiet, comfortable and dry through the end of the week before a rather robust disturbance arrives this weekend.

This system looks to bring high rain and storm chances to the area with perhaps even a lower end severe weather risk.

Based on Tuesday's model guidance, it appears Acadiana's best chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives late Saturday afternoon/evening through the overnight hours ending Sunday morning.

While early in the game, there looks to be enough upper support for the threat of a few severe storms...more on this in the days ahead.

Rain totals look promising this weekend with a slower moving system as guidance is going for at least 1-2", but isolated 2-4" may be possible...still far enough away for a relatively low confidence forecast...but the rain could help ease the ongoing drought by a little bit.

Farther down the road, expect another front by next Tuesday and perhaps the first legitimate fall front for Acadiana may arrive later next week putting a spooky chill in the air, just in time for Halloween!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Melissa looks to remain a potential menace to Jamaica, Hispaniola and perhaps portions of Cuba over the next week or more.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Southwestern peninsula of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica as of late Tuesday afternoon.

See the latest from the National Hurricane Center.

